iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Bought by Family Asset Management LLC

Family Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,623 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,482 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises approximately 6.0% of Family Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $9,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 93.9% in the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 2,317 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 15,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $177.78 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $172.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.19. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.96 and a 1-year high of $88.63. The company has a market cap of $46.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

