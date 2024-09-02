iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Bought by Resonant Capital Advisors LLC

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 19,344 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up 1.0% of Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $11,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 72,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,861,000 after purchasing an additional 11,559 shares in the last quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $324,000. TSA Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $221,000. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,298,000. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 46,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,061,000 after purchasing an additional 12,442 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $107.67. 3,349,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,434,267. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $107.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.11. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $100.78 and a 12-month high of $108.82.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

