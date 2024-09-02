iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Acquired by Rice Partnership LLC

Rice Partnership LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 5.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 46,081 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,339 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF comprises 3.0% of Rice Partnership LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Rice Partnership LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $13,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 76.4% during the second quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock traded up $2.98 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $309.06. 3,109,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 795,457. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $300.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $290.33. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $224.41 and a twelve month high of $309.61. The firm has a market cap of $37.94 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

