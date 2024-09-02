iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Watershed Private Wealth LLC

Watershed Private Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 12.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 466 shares during the period. Watershed Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWF. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $232,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Vantage Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $261,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWF opened at $365.46 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $362.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $345.99. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $256.01 and a 1 year high of $382.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.68 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

