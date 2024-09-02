iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Holdings Decreased by Embree Financial Group

Embree Financial Group decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 47.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,867 shares during the quarter. Embree Financial Group’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 625.0% during the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter worth about $32,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWM opened at $220.08 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $161.67 and a twelve month high of $228.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.96.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

