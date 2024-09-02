iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Purchased by Verus Capital Partners LLC

Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 126.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,779 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,700 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $5,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $34,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $35,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 45.5% during the first quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 91.3% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVW stock traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $93.26. The stock had a trading volume of 2,539,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,147,192. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $65.53 and a twelve month high of $97.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.86 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

