iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Sold by Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.

Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. lessened its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 388 shares during the period. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $6,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 18,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,133,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,723,000. Watershed Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC now owns 39,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,322,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

IVE stock traded up $1.68 during trading on Monday, reaching $196.24. 311,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 720,983. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $187.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.16 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $147.23 and a 52-week high of $196.36.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

