iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Position Reduced by Embree Financial Group

Embree Financial Group trimmed its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,043 shares during the quarter. Embree Financial Group’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $2,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 86,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,820,000 after acquiring an additional 17,717 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,074,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,376,000 after acquiring an additional 48,697 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 3,986 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJK opened at $91.09 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.08. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $67.63 and a 1-year high of $93.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $89.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.48.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.