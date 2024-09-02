iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) Shares Sold by Crestwood Advisors Group LLC

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC decreased its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 242,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,573 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC owned approximately 0.88% of iShares U.S. Energy ETF worth $11,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IYE. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 1,848.4% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 97.7% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 187.4% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth $58,000.

IYE opened at $48.04 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.89. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $41.46 and a 52-week high of $51.70. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.54.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

