iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Shares Purchased by Guidance Capital Inc.

Guidance Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 49.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Guidance Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 13,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,029,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 13,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 2,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Hilltop Partners LLC now owns 4,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IYW traded up $1.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $147.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 401,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 889,647. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $147.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $100.84 and a 1-year high of $158.97.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

