iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Shares Acquired by Family Asset Management LLC

Family Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 210.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,903 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $43,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Avion Wealth purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

BATS:GOVT opened at $23.24 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.65.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.0629 per share. This is a boost from iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

