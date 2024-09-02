J. W. Coons Advisors LLC Has $835,000 Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWF. Nvwm LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $365.46 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $362.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $345.99. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $256.01 and a twelve month high of $382.82. The company has a market cap of $96.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.