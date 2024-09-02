Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Short Interest Down 10.9% in August

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,040,000 shares, a drop of 10.9% from the July 31st total of 2,290,000 shares. Currently, 3.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 734,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Institutional Trading of Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $171,943,000. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $106,936,000. Vestal Point Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,175,000. Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,812,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 40.7% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,820,913 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $194,346,000 after purchasing an additional 527,187 shares during the last quarter. 89.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JAZZ. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $169.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $160.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $175.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $188.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.07.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $115.98 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.58. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $99.06 and a fifty-two week high of $146.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $109.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.73.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

Featured Stories

