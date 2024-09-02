Jennifer M. Johnson Acquires 12,700 Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Stock

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) CEO Jennifer M. Johnson bought 12,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.66 per share, for a total transaction of $249,682.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,637,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,857,182. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Franklin Resources Stock Up 1.4 %

BEN opened at $20.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.24 and a 200-day moving average of $24.22. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.50 and a fifty-two week high of $30.32. The company has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.43.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The closed-end fund reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

Franklin Resources Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.86%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Franklin Resources in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Barclays began coverage on Franklin Resources in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on Franklin Resources from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.45.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franklin Resources

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC raised its position in Franklin Resources by 4.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,652 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,129 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 2.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,082 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Interval Partners LP increased its position in Franklin Resources by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 108,894 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 2.9% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,500 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.56% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

