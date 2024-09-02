Jet.AI Inc. (NASDAQ:JTAIW) Short Interest Update

Jet.AI Inc. (NASDAQ:JTAIW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a growth of 5.5% from the July 31st total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Jet.AI Stock Up 8.1 %

Shares of JTAIW opened at $0.08 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.06. Jet.AI has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.12.

Jet.AI Company Profile

Jet.AI Inc primarily engages in the development and operation of private aviation platforms. The company operates CharterGPT, a booking platform that functions as a prospecting and quoting platform to arrange private jet travel with its aircrafts and third-party carriers. It also provides Reroute AI software that recycles aircraft waiting to return to base into prospective new charter bookings to destinations within specific distances; and DynoFlight, a software application programming interface (API), which enables aircraft operators to track and estimate emissions, and purchase carbon offset credits.

