Jet.AI Inc. (NASDAQ:JTAIW) Short Interest Update

Jet.AI Inc. (NASDAQ:JTAIW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a growth of 5.5% from the July 31st total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Jet.AI Stock Up 8.1 %
Shares of JTAIW opened at $0.08 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.06. Jet.AI has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.12.
Jet.AI Company Profile
