JIADE Limited (NASDAQ:JDZG) Short Interest Down 14.1% in August

JIADE Limited (NASDAQ:JDZG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 85,400 shares, a decrease of 14.1% from the July 31st total of 99,400 shares. Approximately 4.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 757,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

JIADE Price Performance

NASDAQ:JDZG opened at $0.52 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.68. JIADE has a 12-month low of $0.45 and a 12-month high of $15.08.

Get JIADE alerts:

JIADE Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

JIADE LIMITED specializes in providing one-stop comprehensive education supporting services to adult education institutions, through a wide spectrum of software platform and auxiliary solutions. The Company’s services are primarily offered through the Kebiao Technology Educational Administration Platform.

Receive News & Ratings for JIADE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JIADE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.