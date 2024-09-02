Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY) Shares Acquired by Flaharty Asset Management LLC

Flaharty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Free Report) by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Joby Aviation were worth $76,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Joby Aviation by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 114,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 8,595 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Joby Aviation by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,818,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,394,000 after purchasing an additional 64,404 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Joby Aviation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Joby Aviation by 215.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 396,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 270,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Joby Aviation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,000. 45.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Joby Aviation Stock Down 2.7 %

JOBY traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,227,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,545,266. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 2.00. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.50 and a 12 month high of $7.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.28.

Joby Aviation ( NYSE:JOBY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18). The business had revenue of $0.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Kate Dehoff sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total transaction of $68,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 189,163 shares in the company, valued at $1,040,396.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Kate Dehoff sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total transaction of $68,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 189,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,040,396.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Didier Papadopoulos sold 23,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total value of $112,693.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $265,676.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 326,032 shares of company stock worth $1,613,336. Corporate insiders own 32.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Joby Aviation in a report on Monday, August 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Joby Aviation from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Joby Aviation from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th.

Joby Aviation Company Profile

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

