John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, an increase of 16.8% from the July 31st total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 90,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Price Performance
NYSE:HTD traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $21.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,450. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.05. John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a 1 year low of $16.17 and a 1 year high of $21.70.
John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were given a $0.138 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund
About John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund
John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management and Analytic Investors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.
Featured Articles
