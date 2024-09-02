John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, an increase of 16.8% from the July 31st total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 90,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Price Performance

NYSE:HTD traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $21.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,450. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.05. John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a 1 year low of $16.17 and a 1 year high of $21.70.

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were given a $0.138 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund

About John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 2.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 422,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,538,000 after buying an additional 9,286 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $3,493,000. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new stake in John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $2,241,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 11.3% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 8,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow State Investments L.P. boosted its stake in John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 483.5% during the fourth quarter. Flow State Investments L.P. now owns 83,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 68,880 shares in the last quarter.

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management and Analytic Investors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

