Jpmorgan Betabuilders U.S. Treasury Bond 20+ Year ETF (NYSEARCA:BBLB) Increases Dividend to $0.33 Per Share

Jpmorgan Betabuilders U.S. Treasury Bond 20+ Year ETF (NYSEARCA:BBLB – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, August 30th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.3327 per share on Thursday, September 5th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from Jpmorgan Betabuilders U.S. Treasury Bond 20+ Year ETF’s previous dividend of $0.32.
Jpmorgan Betabuilders U.S. Treasury Bond 20+ Year ETF Trading Down 0.9 %
Shares of NYSEARCA BBLB opened at $91.91 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.57. Jpmorgan Betabuilders U.S. Treasury Bond 20+ Year ETF has a 1 year low of $79.32 and a 1 year high of $96.26.
Jpmorgan Betabuilders U.S. Treasury Bond 20+ Year ETF Company Profile
