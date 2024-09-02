JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Copa (NYSE:CPA) Price Target to $175.00

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $180.00 to $175.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

CPA has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com downgraded Copa from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Copa in a research note on Friday, May 24th. They issued an overweight rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Copa from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Copa from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Copa from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $148.83.

CPA opened at $90.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.50, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.47. Copa has a 12 month low of $78.12 and a 12 month high of $114.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $90.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.12.

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The transportation company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $819.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $838.13 million. Copa had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 30.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Copa will post 14.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $6.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.12%. Copa’s payout ratio is currently 46.33%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Copa by 34,300.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 344 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Copa in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Copa by 224.0% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 674 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Copa by 69,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,382 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Copa by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. 70.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 327 daily scheduled flights to 78 destinations in 32 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of 97 aircraft comprising 67 Boeing 737-800 Next Generation aircraft, 9 Boeing 737-700 Next Generation aircraft, 1 Boeing 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighter, and 20 737-MAX aircraft.

