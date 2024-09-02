JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Target Price to $105.00

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) had its price target decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $113.00 to $105.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Gordon Haskett upgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an accumulate rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $105.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $107.00 target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research report on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $103.33.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OLLI opened at $89.56 on Friday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 52 week low of $68.05 and a 52 week high of $104.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.25, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $96.73 and its 200 day moving average is $84.64.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 9.19%. The company had revenue of $578.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Kevin Mclain sold 11,340 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.75, for a total value of $972,405.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $909,807.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, SVP Kevin Mclain sold 11,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.75, for a total value of $972,405.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $909,807.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP James J. Comitale sold 2,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.17, for a total value of $224,278.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,732 shares in the company, valued at $284,592.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,167 shares of company stock valued at $3,044,265 over the last ninety days. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 194.3% in the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

