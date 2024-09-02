JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Shares Sold by Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc.

Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 327,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,149 shares during the period. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF accounts for 4.6% of Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. owned about 0.12% of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF worth $18,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 5,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 36.4% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 4,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 17,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Security National Bank increased its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 10.1% in the second quarter. Security National Bank now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:JEPQ opened at $54.08 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.10 and a beta of -0.84. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $44.95 and a 1 year high of $56.18.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend

About JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a $0.4268 dividend. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.47%. This is a boost from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

Featured Articles

