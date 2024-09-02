JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Shares Sold by Family Asset Management LLC

Family Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 54,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,978 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for 1.8% of Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $2,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Transform Wealth LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 10,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Unique Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Unique Wealth LLC now owns 10,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 8,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 9,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:JPST opened at $50.67 on Monday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52 week low of $49.96 and a 52 week high of $50.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.40.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.