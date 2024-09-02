JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Shares Sold by Family Asset Management LLC

Family Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 54,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,978 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for 1.8% of Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $2,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Transform Wealth LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 10,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Unique Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Unique Wealth LLC now owns 10,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 8,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 9,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA:JPST opened at $50.67 on Monday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52 week low of $49.96 and a 52 week high of $50.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.40.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile
The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Autodesk Stock: Analysts’ Top AI Pick You Shouldn’t Overlook
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- Hidden Opportunities in Li Auto’s Tough Quarter You Can’t Miss
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- Don’t Overlook Campbell Soup: Here’s What Could Drive Its Stock
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.