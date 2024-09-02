JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Stake Lowered by White Wing Wealth Management

White Wing Wealth Management lessened its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 307,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,063 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises 12.4% of White Wing Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. White Wing Wealth Management owned about 0.07% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF worth $15,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JPST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,690,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,305,103,000 after purchasing an additional 10,546,138 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,457,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,949,000 after buying an additional 3,081,352 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,574,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 927.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,790,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,336,000 after buying an additional 1,616,273 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,833,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,837,000 after buying an additional 1,317,710 shares during the period.

JPST opened at $50.67 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.40. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12 month low of $49.96 and a 12 month high of $50.68.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

