JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST) Announces Dividend of $0.15

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, August 30th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1451 per share on Thursday, September 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This is an increase from JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Price Performance

JMST opened at $50.94 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.72.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

