JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST) Announces Dividend of $0.15

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, August 30th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1451 per share on Thursday, September 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This is an increase from JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Price Performance
JMST opened at $50.94 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.72.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- Autodesk Stock: Analysts’ Top AI Pick You Shouldn’t Overlook
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- Hidden Opportunities in Li Auto’s Tough Quarter You Can’t Miss
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Don’t Overlook Campbell Soup: Here’s What Could Drive Its Stock
Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.