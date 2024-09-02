Jupiter (JUP) Self Reported Market Cap Tops $1.12 Billion

Jupiter (JUP) traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 2nd. Jupiter has a total market capitalization of $1.12 billion and $57.62 million worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jupiter token can currently be purchased for about $0.75 or 0.00001266 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Jupiter has traded down 16.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Jupiter alerts:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002533 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000091 BTC.

About Jupiter

Jupiter was first traded on January 30th, 2024. Jupiter’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens. Jupiter’s official Twitter account is @jupiterexchange. Jupiter’s official website is jup.ag.

Buying and Selling Jupiter

According to CryptoCompare, “Jupiter (JUP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. Jupiter has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 1,350,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Jupiter is 0.70362672 USD and is down -4.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 500 active market(s) with $60,430,315.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jup.ag/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jupiter directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jupiter should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jupiter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Jupiter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jupiter and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.