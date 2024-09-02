Kainos Group (LON:KNOS) Given Buy Rating at Shore Capital

Kainos Group (LON:KNOS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

KNOS has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Kainos Group from GBX 1,050 ($13.85) to GBX 1,235 ($16.29) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.19) target price on shares of Kainos Group in a report on Tuesday, May 7th.

LON KNOS traded down GBX 158 ($2.08) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 948 ($12.50). The stock had a trading volume of 2,715,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,575. Kainos Group has a twelve month low of GBX 650.50 ($8.58) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,310 ($17.28). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,430.77, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,071.89 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,063.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Kainos Group plc provides digital technology services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, North America, Central Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Digital Services, Workday Services, and Workday Products. The Digital Services segment develops and supports custom digital service platforms for public sector, commercial, and healthcare customers.

