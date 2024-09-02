Kainos Group (LON:KNOS) Given Buy Rating at Shore Capital

Kainos Group (LON:KNOS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports.
KNOS has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Kainos Group from GBX 1,050 ($13.85) to GBX 1,235 ($16.29) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.19) target price on shares of Kainos Group in a report on Tuesday, May 7th.
Read Our Latest Report on KNOS
Kainos Group Price Performance
Kainos Group Company Profile
Kainos Group plc provides digital technology services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, North America, Central Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Digital Services, Workday Services, and Workday Products. The Digital Services segment develops and supports custom digital service platforms for public sector, commercial, and healthcare customers.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Kainos Group
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Autodesk Stock: Analysts’ Top AI Pick You Shouldn’t Overlook
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Hidden Opportunities in Li Auto’s Tough Quarter You Can’t Miss
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- Don’t Overlook Campbell Soup: Here’s What Could Drive Its Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Kainos Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kainos Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.