Kendrick Resources (LON:KEN) Shares Down 6.7%

Kendrick Resources PLC (LON:KEN – Get Free Report) shares fell 6.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.70 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.70 ($0.01). 400,065 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 1,209,158 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.75 ($0.01).

Kendrick Resources Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.91 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 0.60. The stock has a market cap of £1.71 million, a P/E ratio of -35.00 and a beta of -1.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Colin Bird bought 1,750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £17,500 ($23,011.18). 47.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kendrick Resources Company Profile

Kendrick Resources PLC engages in the engages in the exploitation and development of mineral resources. It explores for nickel, cobalt, copper, and vanadium. The company's projects include the Airijoki Vanadium project in Sweden; the Central Sweden projects covering a combined area of 197.2 square kilometers in Sweden; the Koitelainen Vosa Vanadium Project comprising a single granted exploration permit covering 13.72 square kilometers located in Finland; and the Karhujupukka Vanadium and Nickel project that comprises two granted exploration permits covering a combined area of 6.5 square kilometers in Finland.

