Kendrick Resources (LON:KEN) Shares Down 6.7%

Kendrick Resources PLC (LON:KEN – Get Free Report) shares fell 6.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.70 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.70 ($0.01). 400,065 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 1,209,158 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.75 ($0.01).
Kendrick Resources Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.91 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 0.60. The stock has a market cap of £1.71 million, a P/E ratio of -35.00 and a beta of -1.14.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, insider Colin Bird bought 1,750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £17,500 ($23,011.18). 47.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Kendrick Resources Company Profile
Kendrick Resources PLC engages in the engages in the exploitation and development of mineral resources. It explores for nickel, cobalt, copper, and vanadium. The company's projects include the Airijoki Vanadium project in Sweden; the Central Sweden projects covering a combined area of 197.2 square kilometers in Sweden; the Koitelainen Vosa Vanadium Project comprising a single granted exploration permit covering 13.72 square kilometers located in Finland; and the Karhujupukka Vanadium and Nickel project that comprises two granted exploration permits covering a combined area of 6.5 square kilometers in Finland.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Kendrick Resources
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Autodesk Stock: Analysts’ Top AI Pick You Shouldn’t Overlook
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Hidden Opportunities in Li Auto’s Tough Quarter You Can’t Miss
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Don’t Overlook Campbell Soup: Here’s What Could Drive Its Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Kendrick Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kendrick Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.