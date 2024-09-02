Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,490,000 shares, a growth of 10.1% from the July 31st total of 3,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 360,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.7 days.

Keros Therapeutics Stock Up 0.1 %

Keros Therapeutics stock opened at $45.35 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.81 and a beta of 1.23. Keros Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $27.02 and a 52-week high of $73.00.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.23) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter. Keros Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 44.73% and a negative net margin of 62,012.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.27) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Keros Therapeutics will post -4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KROS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Keros Therapeutics news, Director Carl L. Gordon sold 250,000 shares of Keros Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.01, for a total value of $11,002,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 119,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,260,163.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 22.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Keros Therapeutics

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Keros Therapeutics by 28.8% during the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 378,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,311,000 after buying an additional 84,810 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC raised its holdings in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 15,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 2,517 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $290,000. Finally, Darwin Global Management Ltd. increased its position in Keros Therapeutics by 6.3% during the second quarter. Darwin Global Management Ltd. now owns 1,525,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,772,000 after purchasing an additional 89,952 shares during the last quarter. 71.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Keros Therapeutics

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with disorders that are linked to dysfunctional signaling of the transforming growth factor-beta family of proteins in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, as well as in patients with myelofibrosis.

