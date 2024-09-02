Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY) Receives C$39.91 Consensus PT from Analysts

Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$39.91.

KEY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. CIBC lifted their price objective on Keyera from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Monday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Friday, May 31st. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Keyera from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Keyera from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Keyera from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th.

In other Keyera news, Senior Officer Eileen Marikar sold 1,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.70, for a total value of C$74,953.79. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSE KEY opened at C$40.37 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$9.25 billion, a PE ratio of 27.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.51, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$38.65 and its 200-day moving average price is C$36.34. Keyera has a 52-week low of C$30.08 and a 52-week high of C$40.52.

Keyera (TSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.54 by C$0.08. Keyera had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 4.86%. The business had revenue of C$1.72 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Keyera will post 2.198892 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This is a boost from Keyera’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%. Keyera’s dividend payout ratio is presently 139.60%.

Keyera Corp. engages in the gathering and processing of natural gas; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids (NGLs) in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides gas handling and other ancillary services, such as NGL extraction, NGL handling and loading services, and condensate stabilization services.

