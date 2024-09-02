Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.20.

KMI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Tudor Pickering upgraded Kinder Morgan to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th.

In other Kinder Morgan news, President Thomas A. Martin sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $2,101,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 916,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,261,400.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, President Thomas A. Martin sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $2,101,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 916,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,261,400.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Sital K. Mody sold 21,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total transaction of $455,026.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $534,841.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 148,311 shares of company stock valued at $3,121,891. 12.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 199,888,911 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,665,963,000 after buying an additional 27,254,172 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,187,667 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $506,320,000 after purchasing an additional 317,980 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at $409,063,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,904,252 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $335,891,000 after buying an additional 257,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,130,639 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $204,319,000 after buying an additional 2,125,648 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

KMI stock opened at $21.57 on Monday. Kinder Morgan has a 1-year low of $15.89 and a 1-year high of $21.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $47.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.31.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 15.93%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.55%.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

