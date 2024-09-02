Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP Buys 1,220 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP grew its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,183 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in Adobe were worth $13,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,277,785,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 1,213.5% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,024,438 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,207,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870,307 shares during the period. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter valued at about $621,179,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Adobe by 17.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,644,050 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,857,189,000 after buying an additional 1,146,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlueSpruce Investments LP boosted its position in Adobe by 81.1% during the 1st quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 1,285,596 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $648,712,000 after acquiring an additional 575,675 shares in the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.60, for a total transaction of $85,254.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,579,186.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 151 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.60, for a total transaction of $85,254.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,797 shares in the company, valued at $1,579,186.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 97 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.00, for a total transaction of $52,089.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,501,989. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,523 shares of company stock valued at $14,994,277 in the last three months. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Adobe stock traded up $4.78 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $574.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,982,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,201,662. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.61, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $550.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $518.47. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $433.97 and a 52-week high of $638.25.
Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.39 by $0.09. Adobe had a return on equity of 40.67% and a net margin of 24.86%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 14.69 EPS for the current year.
Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.
