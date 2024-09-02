Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP Has $21.62 Million Stock Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP boosted its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 976 shares during the quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $21,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 236.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,493,000 after purchasing an additional 5,789 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 497.6% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 9,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,232,000 after acquiring an additional 7,768 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Roper Technologies by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 50,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,416,000 after acquiring an additional 2,811 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $6,944,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 90.7% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 53,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,092,000 after purchasing an additional 25,384 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ROP. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $660.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Roper Technologies from $650.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Roper Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $617.00 to $635.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Baird R W raised Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $674.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $616.00.

Roper Technologies Price Performance

Shares of ROP traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $554.41. The stock had a trading volume of 407,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,846. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $549.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $544.66. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $474.46 and a 52 week high of $579.10.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.46 by $0.02. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.16 EPS for the current year.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 8th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.77%.

Insider Transactions at Roper Technologies

In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total value of $166,401.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,550,453.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Jason Conley sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.02, for a total transaction of $1,970,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,685 shares in the company, valued at $18,965,328.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total value of $166,401.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,550,453.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,940 shares of company stock worth $2,214,019. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

