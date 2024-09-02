Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP Has $510,000 Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP lowered its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 19.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,950 shares during the period. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $510,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BMY. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at $363,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 130.7% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 224,537 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,521,000 after acquiring an additional 127,228 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,086,000 after acquiring an additional 15,585 shares during the period. TCG Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 99.1% during the 4th quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,258 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 5,604 shares during the period. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 6,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

Shares of BMY traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $49.95. 9,594,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,441,346. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $39.35 and a 12 month high of $63.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The stock has a market cap of $101.25 billion, a PE ratio of -16.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.56.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.43. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 12.51% and a negative net margin of 14.06%. The company had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is -77.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on BMY shares. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.67.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

