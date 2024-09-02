Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP Purchases 2,395 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP raised its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 331,289 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,395 shares during the period. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in PayPal were worth $19,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,716 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PayPal by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 903,876 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $55,507,000 after acquiring an additional 11,154 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of PayPal by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,277 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments raised its holdings in PayPal by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 10,076 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in PayPal by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 11,870 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PYPL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on PayPal from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded PayPal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on PayPal from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Daiwa America raised PayPal from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.56.

PayPal Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $0.73 on Monday, hitting $72.43. 9,634,899 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,303,465. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.42. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.25 and a 12 month high of $73.93.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $7.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.82 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 22.82% and a net margin of 14.30%. PayPal’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PayPal

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

