Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP Purchases 2,488 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP raised its position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,366 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,488 shares during the quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP owned 0.06% of Zscaler worth $17,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 10.9% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 28,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796 shares during the last quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Zscaler by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 3,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,843,000. Retireful LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 2nd quarter valued at $979,000. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,976,000. 46.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on ZS. Raymond James assumed coverage on Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on Zscaler from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $275.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a report on Friday, June 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zscaler presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $226.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 4,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.93, for a total transaction of $848,380.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 251,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,497,924.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 19.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zscaler Stock Up 1.4 %

ZS traded up $2.73 during trading on Monday, reaching $199.98. 1,434,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,066,847. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12-month low of $143.36 and a 12-month high of $259.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $188.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.52.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.39. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 3.62% and a negative return on equity of 5.84%. The business had revenue of $553.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.55 million. On average, research analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

