Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP Sells 103 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP cut its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 954 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 0.4% during the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,120 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in General Dynamics by 46.8% in the first quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 113 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,503 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in General Dynamics by 1.1% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,299 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copperwynd Financial LLC raised its stake in General Dynamics by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GD. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on General Dynamics from $330.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $345.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $315.06.

NYSE GD traded up $1.53 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $299.36. 1,033,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,060,318. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $82.26 billion, a PE ratio of 24.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.60. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $214.53 and a 52 week high of $302.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $290.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $288.19.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.30 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.46 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 7.89%. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 46.33%.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

