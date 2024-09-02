Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP Sells 2,094 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP lessened its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,180 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,094 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for 1.7% of Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $42,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TMO. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $664,000. Phraction Management LLC increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.6% during the second quarter. Phraction Management LLC now owns 27,205 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,044,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 14.0% in the second quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 456 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,869 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 25,201 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,936,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TMO shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $600.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $664.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 target price (up from $600.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $630.41.

Shares of NYSE TMO traded up $3.39 during trading on Monday, hitting $615.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,058,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,507,780. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $415.60 and a 12 month high of $622.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $578.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $576.22. The company has a market capitalization of $234.78 billion, a PE ratio of 39.45, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $5.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.24. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 18.22%. The business had revenue of $10.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.01%.

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $617.21, for a total transaction of $6,172,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,420,473.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $617.21, for a total transaction of $6,172,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 123,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,420,473.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.85, for a total value of $180,255.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,887 shares in the company, valued at $10,747,403.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,084 shares of company stock worth $14,094,292 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

