Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP Sells 246 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP lowered its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 246 shares during the quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in Novartis were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NVS. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Novartis in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in Novartis in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Novartis in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in Novartis in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC grew its stake in Novartis by 73.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NVS shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Novartis from $121.00 to $122.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Novartis in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays raised Novartis to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.13.

Novartis Price Performance

NVS traded up $0.47 during trading on Monday, reaching $120.89. 902,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,412,403. The company’s 50-day moving average is $111.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.93. The company has a market cap of $247.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $92.19 and a 12-month high of $120.92.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $12.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.24 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 34.56% and a net margin of 33.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Novartis

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

