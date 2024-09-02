Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP Sells 48,999 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP lowered its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 48,512 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 48,999 shares during the period. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in American Express were worth $11,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC lifted its position in American Express by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 10,384 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of American Express by 1.0% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,315 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC boosted its position in shares of American Express by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 4,682 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Willner & Heller LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Willner & Heller LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its position in American Express by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 271 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AXP shares. Barclays boosted their target price on American Express from $221.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Bank of America cut shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $263.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of American Express from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $240.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $230.70.

NYSE AXP traded down $1.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $258.65. 3,442,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,963,972. American Express has a 52 week low of $140.91 and a 52 week high of $261.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $242.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $232.90.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The payment services company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.23. American Express had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 32.94%. The firm had revenue of $16.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that American Express will post 13.12 EPS for the current year.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

