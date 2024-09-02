Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP Trims Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP lowered its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 20.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,462 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,383 shares during the period. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 1,075.2% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 481,106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $218,841,000 after acquiring an additional 440,169 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,589,447 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,173,641,000 after purchasing an additional 336,588 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth approximately $151,402,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 91.8% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 574,017 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $260,169,000 after purchasing an additional 274,680 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 953,285 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $433,621,000 after buying an additional 218,506 shares during the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LMT traded up $1.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $568.10. 1,082,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,071,270. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $514.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $474.23. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $393.77 and a 1 year high of $569.09.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.66. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 95.03% and a net margin of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $3.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.10%.

In other news, insider Timothy S. Cahill sold 3,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.36, for a total transaction of $2,048,556.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,877 shares in the company, valued at $4,574,850.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

LMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $503.00 to $599.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $635.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday. TD Cowen raised Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $480.00 to $560.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $483.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $541.85.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

