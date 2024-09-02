Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP Trims Holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP trimmed its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 108,859 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 559 shares during the quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP owned approximately 0.08% of Vulcan Materials worth $27,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMC. United Asset Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials in the second quarter worth about $922,000. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 97.8% in the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 265 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 164,830 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,990,000 after acquiring an additional 28,321 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC bought a new position in Vulcan Materials during the second quarter worth $361,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials in the second quarter worth $298,000. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vulcan Materials Price Performance

VMC traded up $3.93 on Monday, reaching $245.21. The company had a trading volume of 844,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,006,615. The company has a market capitalization of $32.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.80, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $250.44 and a 200-day moving average of $257.59. Vulcan Materials has a one year low of $190.51 and a one year high of $278.79.

Vulcan Materials Dividend Announcement

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.12). Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is currently 26.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Vulcan Materials from $267.00 to $257.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Vulcan Materials from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Vulcan Materials from $305.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $297.00 to $292.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $274.73.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP David P. Clement sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.50, for a total value of $249,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,170. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vulcan Materials Profile

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

