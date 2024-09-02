Knuff & Co LLC Acquires Shares of 4,251 Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 45.7% during the first quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHG traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $101.63. 1,115,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,428,915. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.66. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $69.78 and a 1 year high of $105.74. The company has a market cap of $29.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

