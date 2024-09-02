Knuff & Co LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Knuff & Co LLC boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,554 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,190 shares during the period. Alibaba Group comprises 1.1% of Knuff & Co LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Knuff & Co LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $3,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BABA. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 139.3% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 359 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on BABA. Barclays cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.61.

Alibaba Group Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of BABA stock traded up $2.32 on Monday, reaching $83.34. 20,027,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,674,639. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $66.63 and a 12-month high of $96.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $211.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $78.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.64.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The specialty retailer reported $16.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $14.57. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 7.31%. The firm had revenue of $243.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

