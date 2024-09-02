Knuff & Co LLC Takes $212,000 Position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR)

Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GLTR. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 334,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,463,000 after buying an additional 102,531 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 434.6% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 264,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,241,000 after purchasing an additional 214,859 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF during the first quarter worth $22,256,000. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 17.5% during the second quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 85,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,823,000 after purchasing an additional 12,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solitude Financial Services boosted its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Solitude Financial Services now owns 71,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406 shares in the last quarter.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

GLTR traded down $1.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $106.99. 22,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,965. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $105.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.15. Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF has a 1 year low of $80.99 and a 1 year high of $109.72.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF Profile

