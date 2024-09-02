Knuff & Co LLC Trims Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Knuff & Co LLC lowered its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 304 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in PepsiCo by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,001,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,227,287,000 after purchasing an additional 578,083 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $2,686,139,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,954,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,520,909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345,065 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,421,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,644,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,413,000 after acquiring an additional 375,963 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $184.00 to $182.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $177.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $174.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.53.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

PEP stock traded up $0.79 on Monday, reaching $172.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,677,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,453,207. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.83 and a 52 week high of $183.41. The company has a market capitalization of $237.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $169.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.12. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.37% and a net margin of 10.34%. The business had revenue of $22.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $1.355 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.66%.

About PepsiCo

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.