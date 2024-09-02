Knuff & Co LLC Trims Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Knuff & Co LLC lowered its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 304 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in PepsiCo by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,001,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,227,287,000 after purchasing an additional 578,083 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $2,686,139,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,954,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,520,909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345,065 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,421,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,644,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,413,000 after acquiring an additional 375,963 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $184.00 to $182.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $177.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $174.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.53.
PepsiCo Stock Performance
PEP stock traded up $0.79 on Monday, reaching $172.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,677,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,453,207. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.83 and a 52 week high of $183.41. The company has a market capitalization of $237.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $169.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.64.
PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.12. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.37% and a net margin of 10.34%. The business had revenue of $22.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.
PepsiCo Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $1.355 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.66%.
About PepsiCo
PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.
