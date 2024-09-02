Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $19.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Kohl’s from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Kohl’s from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a market perform rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Kohl’s from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kohl’s currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.67.

Get Kohl's alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on KSS

Kohl’s Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KSS opened at $19.39 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.95. Kohl’s has a 52-week low of $17.68 and a 52-week high of $29.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.72.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.13. Kohl’s had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Kohl’s’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kohl’s will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kohl’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.31%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.65%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in Kohl’s by 59.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Kohl’s by 133.0% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. Security National Bank purchased a new stake in Kohl’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kohl’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Kohl’s Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Tek Gear, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.