KOK Price Reaches $0.0009 on Major Exchanges (KOK)

KOK (KOK) traded 57.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. KOK has a total market capitalization of $433,015.48 and $124,407.43 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, KOK has traded 0.8% higher against the dollar. One KOK token can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00008839 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $58,539.50 or 1.00038600 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000068 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00012732 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00007932 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00007806 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000897 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000036 BTC.

KOK Profile

KOK is a token. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. KOK’s official website is kok-chain.io. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.00068448 USD and is up 105.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $98,577.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using US dollars.

