Komodo 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1.46 Million (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 2nd. Komodo has a total market capitalization of $32.23 million and approximately $1.46 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Komodo has traded down 12.2% against the dollar. One Komodo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000407 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.87 or 0.00049545 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.31 or 0.00036563 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00012464 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000299 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000083 BTC.

About Komodo

Komodo is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 140,369,616 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Komodo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo (KMD) is a blockchain and cryptocurrency platform focused on security, anonymity, and interoperability. Stemming from Bitcoin’s foundation, it surpasses limitations with advanced tech. Key is “delayed proof of work” (dPoW), backing up Komodo on Bitcoin’s chain for extra security. This innovation supports independent blockchains with unique consensus mechanisms, ideal for decentralized apps and secure token sales. Founded by James Lee, Komodo’s team envisioned a privacy-focused, scalable ecosystem, leveraging Lee’s software and blockchain expertise.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

