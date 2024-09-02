L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Short Interest Update

L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,140,000 shares, a drop of 8.8% from the July 31st total of 1,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 825,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 15,887 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $3,733,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,189,760. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 26,190 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.70, for a total value of $5,911,083.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,157,578.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 15,887 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $3,733,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,189,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,312 shares of company stock worth $13,523,822 in the last quarter. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 260.6% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 70.4% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 77.7% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. 84.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:LHX traded up $2.99 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $236.67. 698,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 963,836. The company has a fifty day moving average of $229.66 and a 200 day moving average of $219.95. L3Harris Technologies has a twelve month low of $160.25 and a twelve month high of $245.60. The company has a market capitalization of $44.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.90.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 5.73%. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies will post 13.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.32%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Susquehanna raised their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $245.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $247.08.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

